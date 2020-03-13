Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Armenia Shelled Border in Nakhchivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has accused Armenia's armed forces of shelling the borderline along its exclaved autonomous region of Nakhchivan on Thursday.

"Scattered positions of the [Azerbaijani] combined armed forces were shelled from heavy machine guns and sniper riffles generally from the enemy's positions located in the Tezhgar and Bagarsyk foothills of the Ararat region [of Armenia]," the Azerbaijani ministry's press service told Sputnik.

According to the statement, Baku "completely controls the operational situation" at the moment.

A spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry, in turn, denied in a comment to Sputnik the accusation and called it "yet another senseless [piece of] disinformation."