Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Armenia Violating Ceasefire, to Undertake Retaliation

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Saturday claimed that Armenia was blatantly violating the ceasefire agreed overnight and warned it will take responsive measures.

"Despite the agreement to declare a ceasefire at 12:00 [08:00 GMT] today, the Armenian army tried to attack in the direction of Aghdara-Tartar and Fizuli-Jabrail.

At the same time, a number of our settlements are under artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces ... Adequate response measures are being taken against the Armenian military," the ministry said in a statement.