Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Barda, Terter, Beylagan Under Armenian Shelling

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that the cities of Barda, Terter and Beylagan, located along the contact line in Karabakh, were under a shelling by Armenian forces.

"The cities of Beylagan, Barda and Terter are now exposed to fire by the Armenian armed forces.

We are taking appropriate steps," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

However, the Armenian Defense Ministry refuted the claims as "disinformation."