Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says City Of Ganja Under Armenian Fire

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ganja, the country's second-largest city, was being shelled from Armenia's Berd region

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ganja, the country's second-largest city, was being shelled from Armenia's Berd region.

"The city of Ganja is under fire launched from the territory of Armenia's Berd region," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

