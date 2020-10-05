Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says City Of Ganja Under Armenian Fire
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ganja, the country's second-largest city, was being shelled from Armenia's Berd region
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ganja, the country's second-largest city, was being shelled from Armenia's Berd region.
"The city of Ganja is under fire launched from the territory of Armenia's Berd region," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.