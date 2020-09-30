Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says City of Terter in Karabakh Is Under Shelling

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Armenian troops were shelling the city of Terter, located at the contact line in Karabakh, and also reported injuries and damage done to civilian infrastructure.

"Starting 08.

00 a.m. [04:00 GMT] of September 30, units of the Armenian armed forces have been conducting an artillery shelling of the city of Terter. According to preliminary information, some damage was done to civilian infrastructure, there are injuries," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.