Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Destroyed Armenian Military Convoys In Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the country's Armed Forces had destroyed Armenian military convoys in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The enemy military convoys moving in different directions were destroyed by our military units," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry also published a video with the alleged strikes on the Armenian forces.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all needed means.

