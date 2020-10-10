Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Downed Armenian Missile Headed for Large Inland City

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Friday that Azeri forces downed an Armenian-launched missile bound for the city of Mingachevir

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Friday that Azeri forces downed an Armenian-launched missile bound for the city of Mingachevir.

"A ballistic missile launched from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Mingachevir was detected by Azerbaijan's Air Defense Systems and destroyed at an altitude of more than 20 kilometers [12 miles]," the ministry said in a post on Facebook.

Armenia had previously emphasized that it had not launched any attack from its territory on the Azerbaijani mainland, only toward the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.