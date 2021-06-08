UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Member Of Armenia's Sabotage Group Detained On Border

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:54 PM

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Member of Armenia's Sabotage Group Detained on Border

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday that a member of the Armenian armed forces' sabotage group was detained after crossing into the Lachin sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for laying mines on the Azerbaijani territory

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday that a member of the Armenian armed forces' sabotage group was detained after crossing into the Lachin sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for laying mines on the Azerbaijani territory.

"On June 8, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces took advantage of unfavorable weather conditions and crossed into our territory at the Lachin sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani army units deployed there, a member of the group, serviceman Artur Kartaryan, was detained. The rest of the group retreated and left this territory," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group aimed at laying mines on our territory," the statement read.

