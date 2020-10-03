UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Seized More Positions In Nagorno-Karabakh

Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:29 PM

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the country's forces had established control over more positions in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the country's forces had established control over more positions in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

"During the present day, the troops of the Azerbaijan Army, successfully advancing in the intended directions, took possession of new strongholds and carried out a cleanup of the territory from the enemy. During the combat operations, a significant amount of manpower, combat, and other equipment, as well as weapons of the enemy were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claims that Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh had lost up to 230 tanks and other armored vehicles; 250 artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars; 38 air defense systems; 10 command control centers and observation posts; seven ammunition depots; over 130 vehicles and an S-300 air defense system.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.

