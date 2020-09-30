Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Up to 2,300 Armenian Servicemen Killed, Injured

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that up to 2,300 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded in the continuing clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, and up to 130 armored vehicles were destroyed.

"From September 27 and up to this morning, around 2,300 enemy fighters were eliminated and wounded; around 130 tanks and other armored vehicles, over 200 artillery, missile and mortar launchers, around 25 air defense weapons; six command and control and observation posts; five ammunition depots; around 50 armor-defeating weapons, and 55 automobiles were eliminated and brought out of action," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also said that Armenia deployed additional troops to the Mataghis area and was embarking on an offensive.