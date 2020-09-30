UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Up To 2,300 Armenian Servicemen Killed, Injured

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Up to 2,300 Armenian Servicemen Killed, Injured

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that up to 2,300 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded in the continuing clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, and up to 130 armored vehicles were destroyed.

"From September 27 and up to this morning, around 2,300 enemy fighters were eliminated and wounded; around 130 tanks and other armored vehicles, over 200 artillery, missile and mortar launchers, around 25 air defense weapons; six command and control and observation posts; five ammunition depots; around 50 armor-defeating weapons, and 55 automobiles were eliminated and brought out of action," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also said that Armenia deployed additional troops to the Mataghis area and was embarking on an offensive.

Related Topics

Vehicles Armenia September From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 September 202 ..

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

10 hours ago

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

10 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.