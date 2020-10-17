Azerbaijani Drones Carried Out Strikes on Armenian Territory - Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Several Azerbaijani drones have carried out strikes on the Armenian territory, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The air defense system of the Republic of Armenia has detected flights of the Azerbaijani UAVs to the direction of the Khatsakh, Artsvanik, Davit Bek settlements of the Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia, which was followed by an attack towards military installations of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia damaging also the civilian infrastructure.

Fortunately no one was killed and wounded," the foreign ministry said.

"It is noteworthy that a few hours before the Azerbaijani side disseminated a provocative and absolutely false allegation on the shelling of Ordubad settlement in the Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia. In line with their traditional behaviour, the wave of such disinformation was followed by the real aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia," the statement added.