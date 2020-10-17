UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Drones Carried Out Strikes On Armenian Territory - Armenian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 03:20 AM

Azerbaijani Drones Carried Out Strikes on Armenian Territory - Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Several Azerbaijani drones have carried out strikes on the Armenian territory, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The air defense system of the Republic of Armenia has detected flights of the Azerbaijani UAVs to the direction of the Khatsakh, Artsvanik, Davit Bek settlements of the Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia, which was followed by an attack towards military installations of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia damaging also the civilian infrastructure.

Fortunately no one was killed and wounded," the foreign ministry said.

"It is noteworthy that a few hours before the Azerbaijani side disseminated a provocative and absolutely false allegation on the shelling of Ordubad settlement in the Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia. In line with their traditional behaviour, the wave of such disinformation was followed by the real aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia," the statement added.

Related Topics

Attack Armenia

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

3 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

3 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

4 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

3 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

3 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.