Azerbaijani Female Wrestler Crowned European Champion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 09:50 AM

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Azerbaijani female wrestler Elnura Mammadova became the winner of the U23 European Championships held in Tirana, Albania. She secured the gold medal after defeating Russian Ekaterina Karpushkina in the 53kg final.

