Azerbaijani Fighter Jet Crashes Into Caspian Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:05 PM

Azerbaijani Fighter Jet Crashes Into Caspian Sea

A fighter jet of Azerbaijani air force crashed into the Caspian Sea, according to the country's defense ministry on Thursday

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ):A fighter jet of Azerbaijani air force crashed into the Caspian Sea, according to the country's defense ministry on Thursday.

"The fighter jet crashed in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan while it was conducting an exercise over the Caspian Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The MiG-29 fighter jet disappeared from radar on Wednesday night, according to the ministry.

Authorities have launched a search operation for the pilot. Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov had established a commission to investigate the cause of the crash.

