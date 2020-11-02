UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Forces Continue Shelling Settlements In Karabakh - Armenian Research Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Azerbaijani Forces Continue Shelling Settlements in Karabakh - Armenian Research Center

STAPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Azerbaijani military has intensified its shelling all settlements along the contact line in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Monday, Vladimir Vartanyan, an expert of the Armenian state-run Orbeli research center, told Sputnik.

"The enemy is shelling literally all large settlements and does not respect the agreement on not targeting civilian infrastructure. All settlements, from small villages to regional centers, are shelled along the entire length of the contact line," Vartanyan said.

Armed hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27.

The parties have since agreed to three humanitarian ceasefires, however, all three were broken mere hours after entering into force.

Baku and Yerevan have also agreed not to target non-military facilities during talks, brokered by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, in Geneva in late October, but the warring sides have continued to accuse each other of provocations and attacks on civilian settlements.

