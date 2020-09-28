Azerbaijani Forces Destroy Armenian Combat Vehicles in Nagorno Karabakh - Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani forces have destroyed several Armenian combat vehicles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh amid a new military escalation in the area, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani forces have destroyed several Armenian combat vehicles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh amid a new military escalation in the area, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of precise strikes by Azerbaijan Army units, several more combat vehicles belonging to the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in different directions of the front. The video shows the destruction moments of enemy combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian Defense Ministry, in turn, also posted a video on Monday, showing the destruction of the Azerbaijani military equipment.

Tensions along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on Sunday morning when both countries accused each other of military provocations. Yerevan and the unrecognized breakaway republic immediately took the decision to declare martial law and a full-scale mobilization.

Baku, on its part, declared partial martial law and refrained from general mobilization.

On Sunday evening, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that 16 of its servicemen had died in the clashes. The international community, including Russia, has urged all parties in the region to cease firing and negotiate to stop the violence.

According to the Karabakh Defense Ministry, 27 soldiers were killed on Monday alone, bringing their total military losses to 58.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as the Armenian-majority Republic of Artsakh, announced its independence from what was then the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in 1991. The secession was followed by armed conflict from 1992-1994, during which Azerbaijan lost control over the region, although internationally, Nagorno-Karabakh is still considered to be part of Azerbaijan's territory.