UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Forces Destroy One More Military Facility Of Armenian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Azerbaijani Forces Destroy One More Military Facility of Armenian Military

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday about the destruction of one more military facility of the Armenian armed forces near Tovuz in the light of resumption pf border clashes between the two countries.

"During the combat operations in the direction of the Tovuz region, the stronghold of another company of the armed forces of Armenia was destroyed by the accurate fire of our units," the statement said.

The ministry also posted video footage of the operation on its website.

The head of the ministry's press service, Col. Vagif Dargyakhly, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Azerbaijani side had destroyed an Armenian military facility and equipment near Tovuz.

Clashes broke out in the border area that separates Armenia's Tavush province and the Azerbaijani region of Tovuz on Sunday and have continued into their third day. Baku and Yerevan have accused one another of provoking the conflict, which is taking place a reasonable distance away from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two sides have waged war for decades.

A total of 11 Azerbaijani troops have so far died during the violence, according to reports from Baku. On the other side, four Armenian servicemen have lost their lives in the recent escalation.

Related Topics

Fire Company Died Yerevan Tovuz Baku Armenia Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 July 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

9 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

11 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

13 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.