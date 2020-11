BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday that the Azerbaijani armed forces had taken control of the city of Shusha in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation," Aliev said in his address to the nation, broadcast by the state AzTV.