UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Bolton Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:08 PM

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Bolton Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met in Washington with US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday and discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region conflict and the situation in the Middle East

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met in Washington with US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday and discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region conflict and the situation in the Middle East.

Mammadyarov traveled to Washington where he will meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

"At the meeting, the sides had intensive and lengthy exchanges on various issues, including the current stage of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the ways of advancing the talks based on the substance," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mammadyarov and Bolton also discussed US-Azerbaijan economic ties and opportunities for further diversification of gas supplies to Europe, the ministry added.

Armenian-Azerbaijani relations have remained strained since 1991, when Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in Azerbaijan with a predominantly Armenian population, proclaimed its independence, which led to a military conflict that resulted in Azerbaijan losing control over the region in 1994. Since then, the situation there has been erratic and accompanied by occasional violence.

Developments in the region are monitored by the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States, within the framework of which negotiations on peace have been conducted since 1992.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington France Minsk Independence Azerbaijan United States Middle East Gas

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

21 minutes ago

Caracas Made Right Decision Asking China, Russia f ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Says to Vi ..

31 minutes ago

US Command Refutes Iran's Claims on Downing US Sur ..

31 minutes ago

Australian population up 1.6 pct in 2018: data

31 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rate-cut hopes 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.