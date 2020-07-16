Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Dismissed by Presidential Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev relieved on Thursday Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov of his duties, signing a relevant decree.

Mammadyarov used to head the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry since 2004.

Aliyev has recently sharply criticized the foreign minister for his lack of proper response to the escalation on the border with Armenia.

Under the presidential decree, Jeyhun Bayramov, previously serving as the minister of education, will replace Mammadyarov as the foreign minister.