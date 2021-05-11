UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences Over Deadly School Shooting In Kazan

Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday expressed condolences to all those affected by the deadly shooting in a school in the Russian city of Kazan.

At least eight people, seven children and a female teacher, were killed in the incident, while 20 more people were hospitalized with injuries.

"I would like to express my condolences to all Russian people, we wish the wounded a speedy recovery. We condemn all manifestations of terror. It speaks of the need for a common struggle against this threat, this plague," Bayramov said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The diplomat also proposed to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

May 12 was declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan per the decision of the region's head.

