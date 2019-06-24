Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Planning to Meet With Armenian Counterpart in 2-3 Months

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Monday that a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, might be held in the coming two or three months at the suggestion of the OSCE Minsk Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Monday that a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, might be held in the coming two or three months at the suggestion of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"Co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group have officially presented their proposals to us, there were discussions held over the situation on the contact line. We will consider these proposals in the coming two or three months and then our meeting will take place basing on these proposals," Mammadyarov said.

On June 20, Mammadyarov and Mnatsakanyan met in Washington to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The meeting was held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Armenian-Azerbaijani relations have remained strained since 1991, when Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in Azerbaijan with a predominantly Armenian population, proclaimed its independence, which led to a military conflict that resulted in Azerbaijan losing control over the region in 1994. Since then, the situation there has been erratic and accompanied by occasional violence.

Developments in the region are monitored by the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States, within the framework of which negotiations on peace have been conducted since 1992.