UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Planning To Meet With Armenian Counterpart In 2-3 Months

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:26 PM

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Planning to Meet With Armenian Counterpart in 2-3 Months

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Monday that a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, might be held in the coming two or three months at the suggestion of the OSCE Minsk Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Monday that a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, might be held in the coming two or three months at the suggestion of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"Co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group have officially presented their proposals to us, there were discussions held over the situation on the contact line. We will consider these proposals in the coming two or three months and then our meeting will take place basing on these proposals," Mammadyarov said.

On June 20, Mammadyarov and Mnatsakanyan met in Washington to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The meeting was held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Armenian-Azerbaijani relations have remained strained since 1991, when Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in Azerbaijan with a predominantly Armenian population, proclaimed its independence, which led to a military conflict that resulted in Azerbaijan losing control over the region in 1994. Since then, the situation there has been erratic and accompanied by occasional violence.

Developments in the region are monitored by the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States, within the framework of which negotiations on peace have been conducted since 1992.

Related Topics

Russia Washington France Minsk Independence Azerbaijan United States June

Recent Stories

Russia to Consider Lifting Restrictions Against Ge ..

51 seconds ago

Idlib Remains Only Hard-to-Reach Area in Syria for ..

53 seconds ago

Putin, Abe to Sign Number of Deals at Upcoming Mee ..

54 seconds ago

Marium Aurengzeb said malnutrition was an importan ..

55 seconds ago

Parliamentarians suggest withdrawal of tax on toba ..

57 seconds ago

Two women killed in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.