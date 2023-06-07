Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Says Baku, Yerevan 'on The Threshold of Peace'

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council that Baku and Yerevan are "on the threshold of peace

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council that Baku and Yerevan are "on the threshold of peace."

"The two countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia) for the first time after the restoration of their independence are on the threshold of peace, pledging to mutually respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders," Bayramov said.

"Despite the suffering, deprivation and destruction that the Azerbaijani people have undergone for many years, Azerbaijan is actively working to ensure a lasting peace with Armenia.

There are opportunities and real prospects for establishing peace, strengthening stability, ensuring peaceful coexistence, advancing the peace agenda, investing in economic development and cooperation," he said.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.