Azerbaijani Foreign Minister To Meet With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs In Geneva On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:52 PM
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Geneva on Thursday to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday
"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will pay a working visit to Geneva on October 8.
The purpose of the visit is to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and report on Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the conflict," the ministry told Sputnik.