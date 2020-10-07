UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister To Meet With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs In Geneva On Thursday

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Geneva on Thursday to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Geneva on Thursday to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will pay a working visit to Geneva on October 8.

The purpose of the visit is to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and report on Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the conflict," the ministry told Sputnik.

