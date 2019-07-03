UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister To Partake In Pacific Alliance Summit In Peru - Press Service

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has departed for a working visit to Peru where he will take part in a summit of the presidents of the Pacific Alliance member states, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

The 14th Pacific Alliance's summit of presidents and representatives of observer states is set to take place in the Peruvian capital of Lima from Saturday to Sunday.

"The delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov departed to Lima upon the invitation of Foreign Minister of Peru Nestor Popolizio Bardales. On the sidelines of the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will attend the 14th Summit meeting of the Presidents of the Member States of the Pacific Alliance (Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile) and observer countries, to be held on July 5-6 in Lima," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also noted that summit participants would discuss possibilities for multilateral cooperation in such areas as transportation, innovation, tourism, high technology, medicine and education.

According to the ministry, such major international organizations as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, European Union, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization will also take part in the summit.

The Pacific Alliance was formed in 2012 with the purpose of liberalizing trade among its four member states. The organization has been steadily boosting its international presence and encouraging other countries to join or cooperate with it. Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore are its associate members, while 56 other countries, including many in the European Union, the United States, Japan, China and South Korea, are listed as observer states.

