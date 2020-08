Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on August 26 - Representative

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will make an official visit to Russia on August 26, the ministry's spokeswoman, Leila Abdullaeva, said Thursday

