Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corridor Open for Movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said on Wednesday that the Lachin corridor that links the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia was open for traffic.

Earlier this month, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed concern that Azerbaijan's blockage of the corridor had caused a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region. On Tuesday, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called on Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor and ensure freedom of movement.

"Mr. Minister (Schallenberg), the #Lachin road is open & freedom of movement is ensured. Only between 12 December 2022 & 15 January 2023 644 vehicles of ICRC (the International Committee of the Red Cross), the Russian peacekeeping contingent, & local Armenian residents passed in both directions.

Claims about the 'blockade' have no grounds," Hajizada said on Twitter.

The Lachin corridor, which runs de jure through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan, has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022. Russian peacekeepers have been trying to broker an end to the blockade with Azerbaijan, which is claiming Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh in its entirety. The Kremlin said it was concerned by the situation in the region and would continue talking to both countries to restore freedom of movement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the issue with the corridor can be resolved soon.