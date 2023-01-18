UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corridor Open For Movement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Claims Lachin Corridor Open for Movement

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said on Wednesday that the Lachin corridor that links the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia was open for traffic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said on Wednesday that the Lachin corridor that links the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia was open for traffic.

Earlier this month, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed concern that Azerbaijan's blockage of the corridor had caused a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region. On Tuesday, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called on Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor and ensure freedom of movement.

"Mr. Minister (Schallenberg), the #Lachin road is open & freedom of movement is ensured. Only between 12 December 2022 & 15 January 2023 644 vehicles of ICRC (the International Committee of the Red Cross), the Russian peacekeeping contingent, & local Armenian residents passed in both directions.

Claims about the 'blockade' have no grounds," Hajizada said on Twitter.

The Lachin corridor, which runs de jure through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan, has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022. Russian peacekeepers have been trying to broker an end to the blockade with Azerbaijan, which is claiming Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh in its entirety. The Kremlin said it was concerned by the situation in the region and would continue talking to both countries to restore freedom of movement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the issue with the corridor can be resolved soon.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Vehicles Road Traffic Ararat Armenia Azerbaijan January December From

Recent Stories

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal ..

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviati ..

1 minute ago
 &#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

16 minutes ago
 UK Environment Agency Workers Go on Strike Over Pa ..

UK Environment Agency Workers Go on Strike Over Pay for First Time in History - ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Kha appr ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Kha approves first-ever Urban Policy

2 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court seeks details of beneficiaries u ..

The Supreme Court seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in las ..

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing ..

Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing Evangelical Pastor - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.