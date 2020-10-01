UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Says Moscow Offered Mediation Services Between Baku, Yerevan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed in a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, that Moscow mediates the deescalation in Nagorno-Karabakh between Baku and Yerevan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concerns over tensions in the region and emphasized the importance of reaching a ceasefire. He offered Russia's mediation of efforts to diffuse tensions, both individually and together with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs [France and the United States]," the press release read.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan launched what it called a "counteroffensive" against its breakaway Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy, presently the de facto Republic of Artsakh.

Authorities of the self-proclaimed republic said that the shelling targeted civilian settlements, particularly the capital of Stepanakert.

Artsakh and Armenia, which has backed its independence aspirations since the early 1990s, have declared martial law and general mobilization, accusing Azerbaijan of initiating the fighting and breaking the 1994 OSCE-mediated ceasefire. Azerbaijan, too, declared partial martial law and partial mobilization and shut down its airports to all international traffic except for Turkey, which has pledged support to Baku.

The escalation triggered a broad international backlash, prompting numerous countries and organizations to call on the warring parties to cease fire and return to OSCE-chaired negotiations. Calls were also voiced upon Turkey to refrain from interference.

