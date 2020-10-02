UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Says Reporters Under Attack By Armenian Army

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:26 PM

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Says Reporters Under Attack by Armenian Army

International reporters are under attack by the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani village of Gapanly, located in Tartar district, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) International reporters are under attack by the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani village of Gapanly, located in Tartar district, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Friday.

"Local and international #reporters are under attack by the Armed Forces of #Armenia in #Tartar's #Gapanly village of #Azerbaijan," Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Twitter

Recent Stories

EU Calls on Russia to Cooperate With OPCW on Probe ..

1 minute ago

Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to help Pakistan win 2021 ..

7 minutes ago

US futures, Asia stocks slip as Trump tests positi ..

8 minutes ago

Launching ceremony of 'Film Production Course' un ..

8 minutes ago

Kershaw dominates as Dodgers advance in MLB playof ..

8 minutes ago

PML-N wants conflict between institutions: Shandan ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.