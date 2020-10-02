Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Says Reporters Under Attack by Armenian Army

International reporters are under attack by the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani village of Gapanly, located in Tartar district, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) International reporters are under attack by the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani village of Gapanly, located in Tartar district, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Friday.

"Local and international #reporters are under attack by the Armed Forces of #Armenia in #Tartar's #Gapanly village of #Azerbaijan," Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter.