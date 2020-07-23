Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador Over Armenians' Protests in Los Angeles

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned on Wednesday the US Ambassador to Baku, Lee Litzenberger, over Armenians' rallies near the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the US city of Los Angeles, the ministry's spokeswoman, Leyla Abdullayeva, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned on Wednesday the US Ambassador to Baku, Lee Litzenberger, over Armenians' rallies near the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the US city of Los Angeles, the ministry's spokeswoman, Leyla Abdullayeva, said.

"We would like to stress that in connection with the barbaric acts committed by Armenian radicals in Los Angeles city, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan has been summoned to the foreign ministry," Abdullayeva said as cited by the Baku-based Trend news agency.

On Tuesday, members of the Armenian community in Los Angeles held a protest against the recent military escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to various media reports, thousands of Armenians gathered in front of the consulate building.

At some point, the rally turned into clashes with members of the Azerbaijani community. Some protesters were injured.

The armed confrontation escalated on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, north from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two countries waged war for decades. The clashes took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on the other.

Azerbaijan has so far reported 12 troops killed as a result of armed hostilities, while Armenia has reported four fatalities. According to Yerevan, another ten servicemen and one civilian have sustained injuries.