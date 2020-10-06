UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:29 PM

Azerbaijani Intelligence Accuses Armenia of Using Mercenaries From Syria, Iraq in Karabakh

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan claimed that it had intercepted the negotiations of mercenaries who participated in the hostilities on the line of contact in Karabakh, and accused Armenia of using mercenaries from Iraq and Syria in battles

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The State Security Service of Azerbaijan claimed that it had intercepted the negotiations of mercenaries who participated in the hostilities on the line of contact in Karabakh, and accused Armenia of using mercenaries from Iraq and Syria in battles.

"The Republic of Armenia uses foreign mercenaries, including the fighters of Kurdish terrorist groups recruited in Iraq and Syria, in its aggression against the Republic of Azerbaijan. The State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan carried out radio intercepts of the negotiations of terrorists involved in the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] and those taking part in hostilities on the territory of Azerbaijan," the state security service said.

According to the radio interception, "the terrorists are discussing the difficult situation on the Armenian side and heavy casualties."

"They also concern the effective use of drones by the Azerbaijani side and express regret that they took part in the hostilities, deceived by the promises of the Armenian side," the Azerbaijani intelligence said.

