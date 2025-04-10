Open Menu

Azerbaijani, Iranian Delegations Inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Co-Chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran Shahin Mustafayev, and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Co-Chairman of the Commission on the Iranian side, Farzana Sadiq, who was visiting our country, accompanied by delegations from both countries, jointly inspected the Baku International Sea Trade Port

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Co-Chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran Shahin Mustafayev, and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Co-Chairman of the Commission on the Iranian side, Farzana Sadiq, who was visiting our country, accompanied by delegations from both countries, jointly inspected the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC that the co-chairs were shown a presentation on the Baku Port, and were informed about the history, infrastructure and capabilities of the port, as well as the construction work carried out within the second phase to increase the annual cargo handling capacity from 15 million tons to 25 million tons.

It was noted that the expansion of the Baku port after the completion of the second phase will further increase Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia. Then, the port's main cargo terminal, Ro-Ro and Ferry terminals, and sorting station were inspected.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From World