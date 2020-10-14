Azerbaijani Leader Says Turkey Should Be at Karabakh Negotiating Table

(@FahadShabbir)

Azerbaijani President President Ilham Aliyev said that Turkey should be at the negotiating table during talks on Karabakh crisis settlement, either de jure or de facto

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President President Ilham Aliyev said that Turkey should be at the negotiating table during talks on Karabakh crisis settlement, either de jure or de facto,

"The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group was created in 1992, and we do not know why it was created exactly in this format. The group comprises some countries that do not have access to the region and do not have any influence there. If we want the conflict to be resolved, countries capable of promoting genuine reconciliation should be involved.

Of course, we welcome Turkey's participation," Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haber Turk.

According to the president, Baku understands that the change of the composition of the Minsk Group should envision "some legal procedures."

"We do not want to go into detail. This is why I have said: Turkey should be at the negotiating table, no matter de� jure or de facto," Aliyev said.

Moscow and Ankara are engaged in consultations on the Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani leader noted.