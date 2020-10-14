UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Leader Says Turkey Should Be At Karabakh Negotiating Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:38 PM

Azerbaijani Leader Says Turkey Should Be at Karabakh Negotiating Table

Azerbaijani President President Ilham Aliyev said that Turkey should be at the negotiating table during talks on Karabakh crisis settlement, either de jure or de facto

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President President Ilham Aliyev said that Turkey should be at the negotiating table during talks on Karabakh crisis settlement, either de jure or de facto,

"The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group was created in 1992, and we do not know why it was created exactly in this format. The group comprises some countries that do not have access to the region and do not have any influence there. If we want the conflict to be resolved, countries capable of promoting genuine reconciliation should be involved.

Of course, we welcome Turkey's participation," Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haber Turk.

According to the president, Baku understands that the change of the composition of the Minsk Group should envision "some legal procedures."

"We do not want to go into detail. This is why I have said: Turkey should be at the negotiating table, no matter de� jure or de facto," Aliyev said.

Moscow and Ankara are engaged in consultations on the Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani leader noted.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Baku Minsk Ankara

Recent Stories

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 382,959, death t ..

6 minutes ago

Orientation ceremony for newly admitted students h ..

6 minutes ago

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

18 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.