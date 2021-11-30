UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani Military Helicopter Crashes At Training Ground - Border Service

Azerbaijani Military Helicopter Crashes at Training Ground - Border Service

An Azerbaijani military helicopter crashed at a training ground on Tuesday, the border service said, adding that the incident led to casualties

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) An Azerbaijani military helicopter crashed at a training ground on Tuesday, the border service said, adding that the incident led to casualties.

"Today, at about 10:40 am (06:40 GMT), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights ... in the Khizi region," the service said in a statement, adding that the crash lead to deaths and injures among the crew.

