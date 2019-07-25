UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Military Prosecution Says Launches Criminal Probe Into MiG-29 Fighter Crash

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:55 PM

The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Sputnik on Thursday that it was launching a criminal case over the recent crash of the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force's MiG-29 fighter

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Sputnik on Thursday that it was launching a criminal case over the recent crash of the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force's MiG-29 fighter.

The country's Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that the fighter had gone off radars during a training flight on Wednesday.

It is believed to have fallen into the Caspian Sea. An operation to find and rescue the pilot is underway.

"A criminal case has been launched over the crash of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' MiG-29. The leadership of the Military Prosecutor's Office has left for the site of the crash together with a team of investigators," the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said.

