Azerbaijani Military Says Armenia Shells Azerbaijani Army Units In Violation Of Ceasefire

Azerbaijani Military Says Armenia Shells Azerbaijani Army Units in Violation of Ceasefire

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused the Armenian military on Monday of shelling Azerbaijani positions in the Lachin district, located near Karabakh, in violation of the new ceasefire.

"On October 26, at 08:05 [04:05 GMT], the Armenian armed forces violated the new humanitarian ceasefire and conducted artillery shelling from the direction of Lachin on the Azerbaijani army positions in the Lachin district's Safiyan village," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

