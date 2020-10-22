UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Military Says Ballistic Missiles Fired From Armenia Toward Azerbaijan's North

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday that ballistic missiles were fired toward the country's northern Qabala region from the Armenian territory.

"On October 22, at 09:00 [05:00 GMT], ballistic missiles were fired from the Armenian territory toward Qabala and Kurdamir," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

