BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday that ballistic missiles were fired toward the country's northern Qabala region from the Armenian territory.

"On October 22, at 09:00 [05:00 GMT], ballistic missiles were fired from the Armenian territory toward Qabala and Kurdamir," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.