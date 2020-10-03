Azerbaijani Military Says Lost No Jets in Karabakh Conflict

Not a single Azerbaijani Air Force jet has been downed during the ongoing escalation in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday, refuting Armenia's statements to the contrary

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Not a single Azerbaijani Air Force jet has been downed during the ongoing escalation in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday, refuting Armenia's statements to the contrary.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that three Azerbaijani jets were shot down in the region in the morning.

"Today, the Armenian side has once again published disinformation about allegedly downed aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani Air Force. We reiterate that not a single combat aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force has been shot down. Conversely, Azerbaijan's armed UAVs continue destroying military equipment of the Armenian armed forces," the Azerbaijani ministry's spokesman said.

Vagif Dargyakhly added that the armed forces regularly publish videos of its UAV combat operations.

"By spreading false information about Azerbaijan's losses, representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry are trying to fill their information void about the fighting," the official stated.

The reignited war in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway republic has been ongoing since last Sunday, when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides report casualties.