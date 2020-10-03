UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Military Says Lost No Jets In Karabakh Conflict

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:44 PM

Azerbaijani Military Says Lost No Jets in Karabakh Conflict

Not a single Azerbaijani Air Force jet has been downed during the ongoing escalation in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday, refuting Armenia's statements to the contrary

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Not a single Azerbaijani Air Force jet has been downed during the ongoing escalation in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday, refuting Armenia's statements to the contrary.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that three Azerbaijani jets were shot down in the region in the morning.

"Today, the Armenian side has once again published disinformation about allegedly downed aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani Air Force. We reiterate that not a single combat aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force has been shot down. Conversely, Azerbaijan's armed UAVs continue destroying military equipment of the Armenian armed forces," the Azerbaijani ministry's spokesman said.

Vagif Dargyakhly added that the armed forces regularly publish videos of its UAV combat operations.

"By spreading false information about Azerbaijan's losses, representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry are trying to fill their information void about the fighting," the official stated.

The reignited war in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway republic has been ongoing since last Sunday, when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides report casualties.

Related Topics

Vehicles Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan Sunday

Recent Stories

One dead, 11 missing in northern Italy floods

7 minutes ago

Iran industrial zone explosion kills one

7 minutes ago

Suspect involved in killing of a woman in Batapur ..

16 minutes ago

Islamia University to resume classes from Oct 12: ..

11 minutes ago

Zubair maintains lead with his six under 138 over ..

11 minutes ago

Federal, Sindh governments agree to launch local t ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.