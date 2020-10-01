Azerbaijani Military Says No Azerbaijani Planes, Helicopters Downed in Karabakh Thursday

Azerbaijan did not use any combat planes and helicopters in Karabakh on Thursday, therefore claims that any aircraft was downed cannot be true, the Defense Ministry's spokesman, Vagif Dargyahly, told Sputnik

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Azerbaijan did not use any combat planes and helicopters in Karabakh on Thursday, therefore claims that any aircraft was downed cannot be true, the Defense Ministry's spokesman, Vagif Dargyahly, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that three Azerbaijani combat aircraft were downed in just one day.

"Combat planes and helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Forces were not used in today's clashes. The information that the Armenian side downed three planes, two helicopters and six unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani Air Forces today is just disinformation. Our aircraft were not even scrambled today. All our aircraft are unharmed and maintain combat readiness. It becomes obvious that the Armenian side just finds relief in disinformation," Dargyahly said.