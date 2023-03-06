Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Azerbaijani military shelled a car with law enforcement officers of Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"A car with law enforcement officers of Nagorno-Karabakh was shelled by servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces near the settlement of Dukanlar," the statement said.

As a result of the incident three people from Nagorno-Karabakh were killed and one person was injured, and from the Azerbaijani side � two were killed and one was wounded. Russian peacekeepers have put an end to the clash in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the ministry added.