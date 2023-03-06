UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car Of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - Moscow

The Azerbaijani military shelled a car with law enforcement officers of Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Azerbaijani military shelled a car with law enforcement officers of Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"A car with law enforcement officers of Nagorno-Karabakh was shelled by servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces near the settlement of Dukanlar," the statement said.

As a result of the incident three people from Nagorno-Karabakh were killed and one person was injured, and from the Azerbaijani side � two were killed and one was wounded. Russian peacekeepers have put an end to the clash in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Car March From

Recent Stories

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missin ..

Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missing

2 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens S ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens Spring Flower, Landscape exhib ..

2 minutes ago
 National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

47 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials su ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials summoned for KP election date

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.