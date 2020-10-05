UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Ministry Of Defense Says Armenian Shelling Of Mingecevir Results In Injuries

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Says Armenian Shelling of Mingecevir Results in Injuries

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Multiple people have been injured after the Armenian armed forces began shelling the Azerbaijani city of Mingecevir, where the country's largest water reservoir and hydroelectric power station are located, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"The cities of Mingecevir and Terter were hit by rockets from the Armenian armed forces. There are wounded people," the ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev has also confirmed the targeting of Mingecevir, writing on Twitter that the attack had been launched only recently.

