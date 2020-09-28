UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Ministry Says Mercenaries From Mideast Are Fighting On Armenia's Side

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:56 PM

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that mercenaries from Syria and other Middle Eastern countries were engaged in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and were fighting on Armenia's sid

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that mercenaries from Syria and other middle Eastern countries were engaged in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and were fighting on Armenia's side.

"According to the obtained intelligence information, there are many mercenaries of Armenian origin, who came from Syria and different countries across the Middle East, among the enemy's losses. However, as they are not registered officially in Armenia, the enemy easily conceals these losses," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's spokesman, Vagif Dargahli, told reporters.

The spokesman expressed the belief that Armenia would have to acknowledge these losses anyway at some point.

