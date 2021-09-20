(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A member of the international observer team, Azerbaijani lawmaker Nizami Safarov, assessed Russia's parliamentary elections as successful and transparent, with no violations recorded.

"I want to congratulate you on the successful elections ...

We visited a whole number of polling stations in the Moscow region and in Moscow, and everywhere the elections were held in strict compliance with the requirements of the Russian Federation's law," Safarov told the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

"I can say for sure that no violations and no deviations from the requirements of the Russian legislation were recorded," Safarov added, praising the elections as fully transparent.