UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Parliament Decides To Dissolve Itself - Sputnik Correspondent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:03 PM

Azerbaijani Parliament Decides to Dissolve Itself - Sputnik Correspondent

The parliament of Azerbaijan announced Monday it would dissolve itself to support the president's reform plans, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The parliament of Azerbaijan announced Monday it would dissolve itself to support the president's reform plans, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The parliament adopted a decision at an extraordinary session.

The president will decide on the timing of a snap parliamentary election. Originally, the election was scheduled for November 2020.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Azerbaijan November 2020

Recent Stories

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

10 minutes ago

"Grassroots level changes vital for consistency du ..

3 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 48th National Day with a ..

36 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar congratulates UAE on Nation ..

36 minutes ago

North Korea Builds Several Dozen Sites for Missile ..

57 seconds ago

Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.