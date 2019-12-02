Azerbaijani Parliament Decides to Dissolve Itself - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The parliament of Azerbaijan announced Monday it would dissolve itself to support the president's reform plans, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The parliament adopted a decision at an extraordinary session.

The president will decide on the timing of a snap parliamentary election. Originally, the election was scheduled for November 2020.