Azerbaijani Parliament Decides To Dissolve Itself - Sputnik Correspondent
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The parliament of Azerbaijan announced Monday it would dissolve itself to support the president's reform plans, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The parliament adopted a decision at an extraordinary session.
The president will decide on the timing of a snap parliamentary election. Originally, the election was scheduled for November 2020.