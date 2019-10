Azerbaijani Parliament Elects Presidential Assistant Asadov as New Prime Minister

The Azerbaijani parliament has elected Ali Asadov, presidential assistant for economic issues, as the new prime minister, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Azerbaijani parliament has elected Ali Asadov, presidential assistant for economic issues, as the new prime minister, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Asadov's nomination was approved unilaterally.

Novruz Mammadov, aged 72, used to head the country's government since April 2018.