Azerbaijani Parliament May Elect New Prime Minister on Tuesday - Source

The Azerbaijani parliament may elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, as the candidacy of presidential assistant for economic issues Ali Asadov has been put forward, a source in the national legislature told Sputnik

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Azerbaijani parliament may elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, as the candidacy of presidential assistant for economic issues Ali Asadov has been put forward, a source in the national legislature told Sputnik.

"The Azerbaijani parliament will study a range of issues today, including a new candidate for the post of the country's prime minister, Ali Asadov," the source said.

Novruz Mammadov, aged 72, is currently Azerbaijan's prime minister. He assumed office last April.