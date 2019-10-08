Azerbaijani Parliament May Elect New Prime Minister On Tuesday - Source
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:04 PM
The Azerbaijani parliament may elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, as the candidacy of presidential assistant for economic issues Ali Asadov has been put forward, a source in the national legislature told Sputnik
"The Azerbaijani parliament will study a range of issues today, including a new candidate for the post of the country's prime minister, Ali Asadov," the source said.
Novruz Mammadov, aged 72, is currently Azerbaijan's prime minister. He assumed office last April.