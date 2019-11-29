Azerbaijani Parliament to Announce Voluntary Dissolution December 2 - Source in Parliament

The Azerbaijani parliament, Milli Majlis, will announce on December 2 its voluntary dissolution after the ruling New Azerbaijan Party has put forward such an initiative, aimed at promoting reforms and personnel reshuffle in compliance with the presidential policy, a source in the parliament told Sputnik on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Azerbaijani parliament, Milli Majlis, will announce on December 2 its voluntary dissolution after the ruling New Azerbaijan Party has put forward such an initiative, aimed at promoting reforms and personnel reshuffle in compliance with the presidential policy, a source in the parliament told Sputnik on Friday.

"On December 2, a special meeting of the Milli Majlis will be held, during which the parliament's self-dissolution will be discussed. Since most of the lawmakers are candidates from the ruling party, it is expected that the voluntary dissolution will be announced," the source said.

Azerbaijan's next parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 2020.