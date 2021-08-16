Azerbaijani Peacekeepers Keep Ensuring Kabul Airport Safety - Defense Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Azerbaijani peacekeepers continue their operations in Afghanistan, they ensure safety of the Kabul airport, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Together with brotherly Turkish forces, our peacekeeping unit consisting of 120 people continues its service to ensure safety of the international airport in Kabul.

We maintain contact with the peacekeepers, their morale and psychological state are at a high level. The situation on the ground is being monitored jointly with Turkey," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.