Azerbaijani PM Meets With Acting President Of Romanian Senate
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Asadov, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister, met with Mircea Abrudean, Acting President of the Romanian Senate
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Ali Asadov, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister, met with Mircea Abrudean, Acting President of the Romanian Senate.
The meeting hailed the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Romania based on strategic partnership.
During the meeting, the sides hailed the excellent political dialogue between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of reciprocal visits by heads of state and at other levels in terms of enhancing relations. The two stressed the significance of successful collaboration and mutual support between the two countries within international organizations.
Regarding the interparliamentary cooperation, they underscored the importance of reciprocal visits at the parliamentary level, as well as the activities of friendship groups in both countries’ parliaments.
The parties commended the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania in economic and trade, investment, oil and gas, green energy, transport, public service delivery, humanitarian and other domains. The meeting also explored the prospects for cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest.
