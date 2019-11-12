UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Police Arrest Opposition Leader, Activists

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

Azerbaijani police arrest opposition leader, activists

Police in Azerbaijan arrested nearly a dozen opposition activists on Tuesday ahead of a planned protest against rights violations in the tightly controlled Caspian nation, opposition politicians said

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Police in Azerbaijan arrested nearly a dozen opposition activists on Tuesday ahead of a planned protest against rights violations in the tightly controlled Caspian nation, opposition politicians said.

"The chairman of the (opposition) Musavat party, Arif Gadjily, and the party's 10 activists were arrested on Tuesday morning," party spokesman Gyulaga Aslanly told AFP.

"The party office has been surrounded by police since this morning," he said, calling it a move to prevent the protest set for later in the day.

The Musavat party had announced plans to hold the rally on Tuesday to protest curbs on freedom of assembly under authoritarian President Ilham Aliyev's rule.

Aliyev has ruled the oil-rich ex-Soviet republic with an iron fist since he was first elected in 2003, after the death of his father, Azerbaijan's Soviet-era communist leader and former KGB general Heydar Aliyev.

Under the Aliyev dynasty, Baku has faced strong international criticism for persecuting political opponents and silencing opposition media.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Police Baku Azerbaijan Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Seminar on Science Diplomacy on November 14

3 minutes ago

Rs 4566 million needed for accomplishment of Pesha ..

3 minutes ago

KP govt to provide equal opportunities to all citi ..

1 second ago

EU Says Worried Over 'Reform Process' in Moldova A ..

3 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif's departure to London delayed once ag ..

10 minutes ago

Taiwan to receive first two F-16Vs by 2023

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.