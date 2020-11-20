Azerbaijani President Aliyev To Address Nation Later On Friday - State Media
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:08 PM
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will address the nation later on Friday, the state-run AzTV broadcaster reported.
The address is expected at noon local time (08:00 GMT).
Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that Azerbaijani troops had entered the Agdam district in Nagorno-Karabakh in line with the ceasefire agreement.