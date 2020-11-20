Azerbaijani President Aliyev to Address Nation Later on Friday - State Media

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will address the nation later on Friday, the state-run AzTV broadcaster reported

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will address the nation later on Friday, the state-run AzTV broadcaster reported.

The address is expected at noon local time (08:00 GMT).

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that Azerbaijani troops had entered the Agdam district in Nagorno-Karabakh in line with the ceasefire agreement.