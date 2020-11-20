UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani President Aliyev To Address Nation Later On Friday - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

Azerbaijani President Aliyev to Address Nation Later on Friday - State Media

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will address the nation later on Friday, the state-run AzTV broadcaster reported

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will address the nation later on Friday, the state-run AzTV broadcaster reported.

The address is expected at noon local time (08:00 GMT).

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that Azerbaijani troops had entered the Agdam district in Nagorno-Karabakh in line with the ceasefire agreement.

Related Topics

Agdam Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt decides to revive SMEs

3 minutes ago

World Television Day to be marked on Saturday

3 minutes ago

Nine Killed, Four Injured in Traffic Accident in C ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Refusing to Concede as Payback Over 'Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Led by Ms.Shreen Arshad Khan,Vice President,South ..

18 minutes ago

PMSA rescues fishermen stranded in open sea

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.